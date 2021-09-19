High Springs officers are looking for a man that robbed a church.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police Officers are searching for a man they say robbed a local church.

Department officials say around 2pm on Friday, a man broke into Saint Madeline Catholic Church’s Sanctuary.

He stole around 100 dollars from three separate donation boxes.

The unknown man was last seen driving a 2002 grey Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows.

The suspect has black hair with greys, a black moustache and olive colored skin, according to officers.

