Tuesday’s Ocala mayor’s race, Manal Fakhoury challenges current Mayor Kent Guinn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This Tuesday the polls will be open for the Ocala municipal elections and both candidates running for the mayor said they have a good chance of winning.

Mayor Kent Guinn has been in the seat for 10 years, after serving 12 years as a councilman representing District 4. He explains why he decided to run again.

“I want to support our police department tremendously their so important to our community people love to be safe. It doesn’t matter if you’re a democrat, republican, whatever the case maybe you want to know when you call 911 that officers going to arrive.”

For Dr. Manal Fakhoury it’s her first time running for mayor. She has worked for 28 years as a clinical coordinator at Ocala Health. She has also been on the board of many organizations and now decided to run for mayor.

“I’m qualified, I love the city, I have worked hard. My motive action is to work hard, is to get results you know whatever it takes if it means calling making more phone calls or if it means knocking on more doors to raise money,” said Fakhoury.

Mayor Guinn said there are many issues that need to be fixed, but public safety comes first.

“We want to make sure that everyone’s safety in the community and you feel comfortable walking downtown going to different places around the city. But one of the things that are most important is the young people that we have now they’re shooting each other and things like that.”

Fakhoury also said public safety is her number one concern.

“First public safety because you know that’s the standard because you have to have that in your city and want to have that. I talk about balance and smart growth and what that means you have a vision, a long term vision not a quick fix.”

The final campaign fundraising contributions show Guinn with nearly $97,000 and Fakhoury with just over $100,000.

