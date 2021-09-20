Afghanistan Veterans to be honored with a parade and expo event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry American Legion will be holding a parade and expo on Saturday to show support to veterans returning from Afghanistan.

This free event is open to the public kicking off with a parade at 10 a.m. at the Walker Lee’s Produce stand followed by opening ceremonies and an expo held at noon at Clark Plantation.

Info booths regarding housing, jobs, and counseling will be available for vets along with live music, a car show, food, drinks, a kid-friendly play area, and a silent auction and raffle.

RELATED STORY: The 13 U.S. Marines killed in Kabul along with other fallen soldiers were honored at Veterans Appreciation Day

One legionnaire said this event has been a long time in the making.

“When a lot of us got out of Vietnam we had nothing and didn’t get treated very well,” said Watson. Two months ago, I came up with the idea that they need something where they can go and get resources they need at one location so they can check and see what they can do and what they need help in.”

All proceeds raised from the event will stay here in North Central Florida for various military veteran programs.

Guest speakers including Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson, Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlow, and State Representatives Yvonne Hayes Hinson and Chuck Clemons will be making appearances.

For more information on how to get involved CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.