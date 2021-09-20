The Alachua County Library District helps kids explore paleontology with take-home fossil boxes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kids can channel their inner paleontologists with a take-home activity kit from the Alachua County Library District.
The library district is handing out fossil boxes next month.
Each box contains a fossil block and a tool to unearth real fossils plus an identification guide.
The boxes also include passes to the Florida Museum of Natural History and Cade Museum.
Families can register for a fossil box between Tuesday, September 21, and Tuesday, October 5.
The boxes will be available for pickup between October 9th and 16th.
To register for a box, visit the Alachua County Library District website.
