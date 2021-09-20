Alachua County’s emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Commissioners voted to extend their emergency order requiring face masks for an additional ten days. This means it will expire at the end of the month on Sept. 30th.

County leaders said this is the final time to extend the order without violating the governor’s executive order.

The order was extended for the fourth time on Sept. 14th. It initially went into effect in mid-August.

County commissioners could allow the order to stay in place for a maximum of 42 days. Due to a surge of people recently visiting Gainesville for the Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game and the time frame coming to a close, one commissioner believes this gives them enough time to evaluate the impacts of the game.

“I would just say that gives us one more week to kind of get the feedback from what happens from this past ballgame,” said Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler.

The vote to extend the emergency order was unanimous.

