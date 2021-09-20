Advertisement

Alachua County’s emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Commissioners voted to extend their emergency order requiring face masks for an additional ten days. This means it will expire at the end of the month on Sept. 30th.

County leaders said this is the final time to extend the order without violating the governor’s executive order.

RELATED STORY: UF and Santa Fe College presidents respond to Alachua County commissioners’ mask mandate demand

The order was extended for the fourth time on Sept. 14th. It initially went into effect in mid-August.

County commissioners could allow the order to stay in place for a maximum of 42 days. Due to a surge of people recently visiting Gainesville for the Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game and the time frame coming to a close, one commissioner believes this gives them enough time to evaluate the impacts of the game.

RELATED STORY: Health official says he believes COVID-19 cases have peaked in Alachua County

“I would just say that gives us one more week to kind of get the feedback from what happens from this past ballgame,” said Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler.

The vote to extend the emergency order was unanimous.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train.
An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train.
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
High Springs officers are looking for a man that robbed a church.
High Springs officers are looking for a man that stole from a church
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments
No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook
No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook

Latest News

The Restaurant and Lodging Association is hopeful the job losses in August will be short lived,...
Under performing employment numbers continue
Any business or government in Florida that requires proof of a vaccination to enter now faces a...
State publishes vaccine passport ban rule
COVID numbers improving, but not likely to last
COVID-19 numbers improving in Florida, but may Be short-lived
“We shouldn’t deprive someone of their livelihoods and their jobs based on this issue,” said...
Vax mandate showdown coming to Tallahassee