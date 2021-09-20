FHP: Man stole over $100 in candy bars and tried to sell them

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after state troopers say he stole more than a hundred dollars worth of candy from a Wawa.

Glen Green, 53, was arrested early Sunday morning after troopers say he stole 36 Reeses Cups and 24 Snickers Bars from the Wawa on East University Avenue.

They say Green left the business but came back to the business later and tried to sell the stolen goods to customers.

Green has multiple theft convictions on his record, with the most recent happening 21 years ago.

He was charged with petit theft and was booked at the Alachua County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.