Advertisement

Five dogs rescued from house fire in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Five dogs were rescued by fire rescue crews after a mobile home caught fire in Marion County.

Fire rescue crews say the fire happened on NW 10th Place in Ocala.

When they arrived, black smoke and flames were pouring out of the building.

No people were in the home when they arrived, but dogs were trapped inside.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and rescue the animals.

The home is now unlivable.

Four adults and two children are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train.
An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train.
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
High Springs officers are looking for a man that robbed a church.
High Springs officers are looking for a man that stole from a church
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments
No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook
No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook

Latest News

Alachua County’s emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Alachua County’s emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Alachua County's emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Alachua County’s emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Judge does not give a ruling on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit
Judge does not give a ruling on vaccine mandate lawsuit
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion...
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism
COVID-19 front and center at Florida Capitol
COVID front and center in Florida Capitol for second year