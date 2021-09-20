Florida soccer finishes non-conference play with a tie against UNF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators soccer team tied with the University of North Florida in a scoreless draw on Sunday to end non-conference play.

Alexa Goldberg had four saves on the evening for Florida.

The Gators struggled to put many shots on frame. Of their 13 total shots, only three were on target.

The game went all the way to double overtime, but neither team was able to scratch out a goal.

The Gators open up SEC play on Thursday at home against the Kentucky Wildcats at at 6:30 p.m.

