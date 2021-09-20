A Gainesville firefighter group casts a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 2157, released a statement Monday saying they have cast a vote of no-confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe.

In the press release, the group expressed concern about “years of mismanagement,” a lawsuit involving bargaining units representing city employees, and the Governor’s threats of “fines that could easily exceed 10 million dollars.”

They call for the mayor’s resignation.

For the full statement, see below:

Press Release (Gainesville Professional Firefighters, Inc.)

Press Release (Gainesville Professional Firefighters, Inc.)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.