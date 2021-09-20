Advertisement

A Gainesville firefighter group casts a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe

Press Release
Press Release(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 2157, released a statement Monday saying they have cast a vote of no-confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe.

In the press release, the group expressed concern about “years of mismanagement,” a lawsuit involving bargaining units representing city employees, and the Governor’s threats of “fines that could easily exceed 10 million dollars.”

They call for the mayor’s resignation.

For the full statement, see below:

Press Release
Press Release(Gainesville Professional Firefighters, Inc.)
Press Release
Press Release(Gainesville Professional Firefighters, Inc.)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train.
An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train.
High Springs officers are looking for a man that robbed a church.
High Springs officers are looking for a man that robbed a church.
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook
No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook

Latest News

GLEN GREEN
FHP: Man stole over $100 in candy bars and tried to sell them
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
This Tuesday the polls will be open for the Ocala municipal elections and both candidates...
Ocala mayor’s race, Manal Fakhoury challenges current Mayor Kent Guinn
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST