Ocala CEP spotlights one benefit helping the homeless in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Non-profits offer a lot of benefits for many across North Central Florida.

In this week’s Weekly Buzz The Ocala CEP spotlights one specializing in helping the homeless in Marion County.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.