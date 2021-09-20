Advertisement

Ocala man arrested on 14 counts of child pornography possession

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars and facing 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say in August they received a tip that 44-year old Carl Wilson was uploading child porn to his Google account.

They previously obtained a warrant and searched Wilson’s home on NW 61st Ct. They found a phone containing the images.

Wilson denies knowing how the files got on his phone.

He is being held on a $28,000 bond.

TRENDING STORY: An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train

