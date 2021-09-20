Ocala man arrested on 14 counts of child pornography possession

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars and facing 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say in August they received a tip that 44-year old Carl Wilson was uploading child porn to his Google account.

They previously obtained a warrant and searched Wilson’s home on NW 61st Ct. They found a phone containing the images.

Wilson denies knowing how the files got on his phone.

He is being held on a $28,000 bond.

