Ocala man arrested on 14 counts of child pornography possession
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars and facing 14 counts of possession of child pornography.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say in August they received a tip that 44-year old Carl Wilson was uploading child porn to his Google account.
They previously obtained a warrant and searched Wilson’s home on NW 61st Ct. They found a phone containing the images.
Wilson denies knowing how the files got on his phone.
He is being held on a $28,000 bond.
