Russell Report: After a loss to Alabama the Gators look ahead to Saturday’s match-up against Tennessee
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fresh off a close loss to Alabama, the Gators are looking ahead to their upcoming match-up against Tennessee.
In tonight’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell breaks down how the Gators can still return to the SEC title game but they’re walking on a tight rope.
