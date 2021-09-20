Advertisement

School Board races in Florida could become partisan

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - By a two to one margin in 1998, Florida voters chose to make School Board elections nonpartisan, but two GOP lawmakers want to go back to school board candidates declaring their party affiliation.

When voters approved the switch to nonpartisan school board races in 1998, Democrats held a registration advantage of over 400,000 voters.

At the time, the change was seen as a way for the GOP to make inroads and develop a bench.

Today Democrats’ registration advantage is just over 23,000.

“It will bring transparency to the system,” said State Senator Joe Gruters, who is sponsoring the legislation seeking to return to partisan school board races.

Gruters argued mask mandates have already polarized voters.

“You’ll understand that if there is a Democrat or a Republican running for school board, they are likely to support issues that party generally agrees with,” said Gruters.

TRENDING STORY: ARTSPEAK poetry event returns to Gainesville

In a statement, the Florida School Boards Association told us: “…Education should be one issue where people all across the political spectrum could come together”.

With registrations now almost even, Democrats call this a horrible idea.

“It gives more of that rallying cry, I f you will, to their base. Rather than focusing on what is the best method to make sure our public schools are fully funded,” said State Representative Fentrice Driskell.

But Sponsor Gruters counters that local parties already make party affiliation an issue.

“You’re basically living under a rock if you think these races are nonpartisan. If you look at the parties in almost every single area, they will help identify, to their voters, which candidate represents their interests,” said Gruters.

If lawmakers are able to pass the change, six out of every ten voters next year would still have to approve, a tough hill to climb in a divided state.

Voters approved the non partisan races in 1998 with over 64 percent of the vote, but Gruters said the times were far less partisan.

TRENDING STORY: Afghanistan Veterans to be honored with a parade and expo event

Copyright 2021 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train.
An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train.
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
High Springs officers are looking for a man that robbed a church.
High Springs officers are looking for a man that stole from a church
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments
No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook
No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook

Latest News

Alachua County’s emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Alachua County’s emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Alachua County's emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Alachua County’s emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Judge does not give a ruling on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit
Judge does not give a ruling on vaccine mandate lawsuit
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion...
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism
COVID-19 front and center at Florida Capitol
COVID front and center in Florida Capitol for second year