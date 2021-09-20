TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A TikTok trend is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

It’s happening at schools all over the country, and it’s starting to cause big headaches for school officials in North Central Florida.

It’s called ‘devious licks’.

At Lake Weir High School, Principal Colleen Wade showed us the vandalized bathrooms.

In the girls bathroom, graffiti littered the walls.

“We’re going to have to clean it, we’re going to have to put a product on it to block the ink again and we’re going to have to repaint the surface,” Wade explained.

And in the boys room, stall doors and dividers have been completely ripped off.

Because of this trend, within a span of just two weeks, students have caused more than a thousand dollars in damage to just this school.

“Urinals have been damaged, we have the graffiti on the walls, we have the soap dispensers that’s been stolen, we’ve had the soap itself been stolen, hand sanitizer being stolen, we have paper towel holders being removed off walls,” Wade said.

And if caught, there’s more than just a slap on the wrist.

“This is a criminal charge. You’re facing expulsion from school, maybe made to pay restitution to the school for whatever property was damaged or taken and some of them have qualified for our W.I.L.A. program which is work in lieu of arrest,” MCSO Public Relations Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

Six Marion County students have already been arrested for participating in this challenge.

At Lake Weir High School they said they haven’t had to press charges yet but they will if needed.

