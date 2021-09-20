UF Health reports no uptick in COVID-19 cases following Florida football games

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hospitalizations continue to decrease across North Central Florida. UF Health is now reporting 91 patients, down from 149 patients Sept. 13.

Furthermore, CEO of UF Health, Ed Jimenez said there’s no evidence to support an increase in cases following gator football games.

It’s been more than two weeks since the FAU game and UF Health has not reported an spike in cases as some predicted.

“I don’t think we can draw the connection that there was an uptick because of the game, I think we’re probably able to say with confidence that we haven’t seen any impact at all,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez explained with travel restrictions easing later this fall, he predicts another period of so-called “normalcy”. He clarified that it’s still encouraged to prevent the spread at all costs as the holiday season looms.

“We shouldn’t lose sight of creating distance when we can, outdoors being better than indoors, there’s probably good times to wear masks, I think we should be should continue to be obsessive about knowing the vaccination status of the people around us and I think we should push vaccination,” stated Jimenez.

In regards to the Mu variant of COVID-19, UF Health has not reported any cases.

Pediatric cases have fallen to five patients, and Jimenez is hopeful that a vaccine will be available for younger age groups soon.

For the time being, UF Health will no longer provide bi-weekly updates as the rate of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreases.

