Alachua County School District delivers air purifiers to classrooms
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Air purifiers are being delivered to every classroom in the Alachua County School District.
This is part of the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
School officials say the first deliveries took place earlier Tuesday morning at Wiles Elementary School and Kanapaha Middle School.
TRENDING STORY: “Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.