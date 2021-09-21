Alachua County School District delivers air purifiers to classrooms

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Air purifiers are being delivered to every classroom in the Alachua County School District.

This is part of the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

School officials say the first deliveries took place earlier Tuesday morning at Wiles Elementary School and Kanapaha Middle School.

