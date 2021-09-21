Advertisement

Alachua County School District delivers air purifiers to classrooms

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Air purifiers are being delivered to every classroom in the Alachua County School District.

This is part of the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

School officials say the first deliveries took place earlier Tuesday morning at Wiles Elementary School and Kanapaha Middle School.

