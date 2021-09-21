Advertisement

Another candidate qualifies for Gainesville City Commission special election

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another candidate has qualified for the upcoming special election to fill a seat on the Gainesville City Commission.

Patrick Ingle is the latest to qualify.

He will be joined by Cynthia Chestnut, Scherwin Henry, and Matt Howland on the ballot.

The candidates are hoping to fill at-large Seat B that opened when commissioner Gail Johnson resigned.

