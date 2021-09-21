Another candidate qualifies for Gainesville City Commission special election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another candidate has qualified for the upcoming special election to fill a seat on the Gainesville City Commission.

Patrick Ingle is the latest to qualify.

He will be joined by Cynthia Chestnut, Scherwin Henry, and Matt Howland on the ballot.

The candidates are hoping to fill at-large Seat B that opened when commissioner Gail Johnson resigned.

TRENDING STORY: Four city council seats and mayor on the ballot in Ocala

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.