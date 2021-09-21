Advertisement

Bradford County School employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor

LAINIE RODGERS
LAINIE RODGERS(Bradford County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County school coach is awaiting a court date after admitting to sending sexually explicit texts to a student.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported seeing the sexually explicit texts on a fellow student’s phone from Lainie Rodgers.

When officials interviewed the student, she first claimed Rodgers was just a friend. In a later interview, the student said she and Rodgers had a more involved relationship.

Detectives spoke with Rodgers who admitted to sending the sexually explicit texts to the student.

Officials got a warrant for her arrest.

A judge set bond at $75,000.

On Monday, September 20, Rodgers turned herself in at the Bradford County Jail and posted the bond.

Rodgers is charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor by electronic device and soliciting/engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

Her first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

TRENDING STORY: Man leads Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on county-wide chase

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Press Release
A Gainesville firefighter group casts a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe
53-year-old Glen Green. Photo: Alachua County Sheriff's Office
FHP: Man stole over $100 in candy bars and tried to sell them
NCFL high school fotoball
Poll: Week Four high school football play of the week
Because of this trend, within a span of just two weeks, students have caused more than a...
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism

Latest News

“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer
The Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST