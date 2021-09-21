Advertisement

Columbia County man arrested after attempting to sell stolen vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County man is behind bars after trying to trade in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Lake City Police Department, Lake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep officials notified them after Timothy Wolfe attempted to trade in a vehicle that was stolen from their lot three days prior. The car dealership matched Wolfe’s presumed car to the missing vehicle after running the VIN number.

Successively, Wolfe admitted to stealing the vehicle and was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center on charges of grand theft auto, dealing in stolen property, and criminal mischief.

