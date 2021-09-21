Advertisement

Commutes on US 441 may take longer through Paynes Prairie

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Morning commutes for drivers traveling through Paynes Prairie may take longer.

On US 441, southbound traffic will shift to the new northbound lanes allowing one lane for each direction.

Crews will begin milling and reconstructing the southbound lanes this week.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed during the construction.

The project is expected to be completed next spring.

“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer
