Commutes on US 441 may take longer through Paynes Prairie

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Morning commutes for drivers traveling through Paynes Prairie may take longer.

On US 441, southbound traffic will shift to the new northbound lanes allowing one lane for each direction.

Crews will begin milling and reconstructing the southbound lanes this week.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed during the construction.

The project is expected to be completed next spring.

TRENDING STORY: Another candidate qualifies for Gainesville City Commission special election

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.