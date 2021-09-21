Advertisement

CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and...
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – CVS said it’s going to hire about 25,000 employees during a virtual career event on Friday.

On its National Career Day, the chain will be recruiting candidates for both clinical and retail jobs. The hiring binge is to support flu season, along with COVID vaccinations and testing.

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

Most of the open jobs are for full-time, part-time and temporary nurses, licensed pharmacists, and trained pharmacy technicians.

To apply, text CVS to 25000.

There’s also a CVS Health career website.

Last month the company said it was raising its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour. The new pay standard will be fully in place in July of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Press Release
A Gainesville firefighter group casts a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
NCFL high school fotoball
Poll: Week Four high school football play of the week
53-year-old Glen Green. Photo: Alachua County Sheriff's Office
FHP: Man stole over $100 in candy bars and tried to sell them
Because of this trend, within a span of just two weeks, students have caused more than a...
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden pledges ‘relentless diplomacy’ on global challenges
Alachua County School District delivers air purifiers to classrooms
Alachua County School District delivers air purifiers to classrooms
Alachua County School District delivers air purifiers to classrooms
Alachua County School District delivers air purifiers to classrooms
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
LAINIE RODGERS
Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor