Election tracker: Ocala municipal elections (Results)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) Last update: 8:20 pm- The Ocala municipal elections are taking place Tuesday, and polls closed at 7 pm.

*Number of precincts reporting: 19/19

Mayoral race:

Kent Guinn (I): 6,497 (65.93%)

Manal Fakhoury: 3,358 (34.07%)

District 1:

Brent Malever: 4,395 (47.91%)

Barry Mansfield: 4,779 (52.09%)

District 3:

Russell Juergens: 2,443 (26.52%)

Jay Musleh: 3,981 (43.22%)

Ty Schlichter: 2,788 (30.26%)

District 4:

Kristin Dreyers: 2,822 (30.95%)

Alexander Everts: 332 (3.64%)

Barbara Fitos: 2,212 (24.26%)

Lori Martin Gregory: 2,443 (26.79%)

Curtis Jones: 736 (8.07%)

Kevin Lopez: 574 (6.29%)

District 5:

James Hilty: 4,503 (50.71%)

Greg Steen: 4,377 (49.29%)

Charter Amendment 1 (Scheduling of Special Elections or Run-Off Elections):

Yes: 6,313 (71.25%)

No: 2,547 (28.75%)

Charter Amendment 2 ( Beginning and End of Terms of City Council Members and Mayor ):

Yes: 7,041 (79.60%)

No: 1,804 (20.40%)

Charter Ame ndment 3 ( Revising Masculine Pronouns to Include the Feminine Equivalent ):

Yes: 5,326 (57.85%)

No: 3,880 (42.15%)

