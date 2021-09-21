Election tracker: Ocala municipal elections (Results)
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) Last update: 8:20 pm- The Ocala municipal elections are taking place Tuesday, and polls closed at 7 pm.
*Number of precincts reporting: 19/19
Mayoral race:
Kent Guinn (I): 6,497 (65.93%)
Manal Fakhoury: 3,358 (34.07%)
District 1:
Brent Malever: 4,395 (47.91%)
Barry Mansfield: 4,779 (52.09%)
District 3:
Russell Juergens: 2,443 (26.52%)
Jay Musleh: 3,981 (43.22%)
Ty Schlichter: 2,788 (30.26%)
District 4:
Kristin Dreyers: 2,822 (30.95%)
Alexander Everts: 332 (3.64%)
Barbara Fitos: 2,212 (24.26%)
Lori Martin Gregory: 2,443 (26.79%)
Curtis Jones: 736 (8.07%)
Kevin Lopez: 574 (6.29%)
District 5:
James Hilty: 4,503 (50.71%)
Greg Steen: 4,377 (49.29%)
Charter Amendment 1 (Scheduling of Special Elections or Run-Off Elections):
Yes: 6,313 (71.25%)
No: 2,547 (28.75%)
Charter Amendment 2 (Beginning and End of Terms of City Council Members and Mayor):
Yes: 7,041 (79.60%)
No: 1,804 (20.40%)
Charter Amendment 3 (Revising Masculine Pronouns to Include the Feminine Equivalent):
Yes: 5,326 (57.85%)
No: 3,880 (42.15%)
