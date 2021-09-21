Farm Fact: Epsom salt as fertilizer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Epsom salt can be is used as a fertilizer for plants.

Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau tell us more in this week’s Farm Fact.

RELATED STORY: Farm Fact: Palm Trees

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.