The Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Melrose volunteer firefighter is being recognized as Florida’s Firefighter of the Year.

Joshua Florence was given the award Monday by the state legislature in Tallahassee.

Florence was nominated by fellow firefighter Dan Cook.

Florence is being recognized for his initiatives with the Water Rescue Team, CRP, and Explorer Post.

