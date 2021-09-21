Former Gator catcher, Olympic silver medalist Mark Kolozsvary called up to the majors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mark Kolozsvary’s dream season of 2021 continues with a promotion to Major League Baseball.

The former Florida Gator catcher was called up by the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, for the 26-year old’s first call-up of his five-year pro career. Prior to the promotion, Kolozsvary was batting .219 with seven home runs and 28 RBI’s while contributing a .997 fielding percentage across 55 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Kolozsvary won an Olympic silver medal with Team USA this summer in Tokyo and caught every game for the U.S. He was also a member of Florida’s 2017 national championship team.

Kolozsvary joins fellow ex-Gator and college teammate Jonathan India in Cincinnati. India is a National League Rookie of the Year candidate, having produced 20 home runs this season.

