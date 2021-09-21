Advertisement

Four city council seats and mayor on the ballot in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala has municipal elections including four city council races and one mayoral race.

In the race for mayor is Manal Fakhoury running against incumbent Kent Guinn.

In District 1, there is Barry Mansfield running against incumbent Brent Malever.

The District 3 race has three candidates Rusty Juergens, Ty Schlichter and incumbent Jay Musleh.

In District 5, Justin Grabelle chose to not run again so it will be James Hilty running against Greg Steen.

Finally, running in the District 4 special election is Kristen Dreyer, Alexander Everts, Barbara Fitos, Lori Martin Gregory, Curtis Jones, and Kevin Lopez.

Matt Wardell stepped down early.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville, Alachua County Commissioners move forward to bring urgent care unit to East Gainesville

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Press Release
A Gainesville firefighter group casts a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe
53-year-old Glen Green. Photo: Alachua County Sheriff's Office
FHP: Man stole over $100 in candy bars and tried to sell them
NCFL high school fotoball
Poll: Week Four high school football play of the week
Because of this trend, within a span of just two weeks, students have caused more than a...
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism

Latest News

“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer
The Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer
Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer