Four city council seats and mayor on the ballot in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala has municipal elections including four city council races and one mayoral race.

In the race for mayor is Manal Fakhoury running against incumbent Kent Guinn.

In District 1, there is Barry Mansfield running against incumbent Brent Malever.

The District 3 race has three candidates Rusty Juergens, Ty Schlichter and incumbent Jay Musleh.

In District 5, Justin Grabelle chose to not run again so it will be James Hilty running against Greg Steen.

Finally, running in the District 4 special election is Kristen Dreyer, Alexander Everts, Barbara Fitos, Lori Martin Gregory, Curtis Jones, and Kevin Lopez.

Matt Wardell stepped down early.

