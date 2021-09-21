Advertisement

Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater released into Hogtown Creek

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents who live near Hogtown Creek are facing a problem they’re all too familiar with.

On Sunday, GRU arrived at NW 10th Ave. where cleanout pipes released at least 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater.

One man who’s lived on this street for three years said flooding is a constant problem.

“It’s been going on for a while, and I don’t go down there anymore because of those signs,” said Adam Pearce.

Pearce said because of where his house sits on the street, he’s safe from the sewage overflow.

He said one of his neighbors at the end of the street had sewage flood into their home. He said he’s seen the different ways this has affected his neighbors’ lives.

“He’s got three kids. He can’t go outside out front so he’s gotta kind of go out back and do baseball out there because the sewage warnings and water damage,” said Pearce.

GRU said areas experiencing wastewater releases, like this, have received between 10 to 12 inches of rain over the last month.

Pearce said Tropical Storm Elsa left a huge mark on his neighborhood.

“It was a lake down there.”

GRU representatives said in a statement they have specially-trained operators who clean up these spills.

TV 20 has reached out to GRU asking how they plan to deal with flooding in areas like this one in the future.

We’ll let you know when we get a response.

