“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Charities are uniting in a massive fund drive.

This is the second year the Community Foundation of Ocala and Marion County has organized “Give 4 Marion.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs for 24 hours.

More than 70 North Central Florida non-profits are participating this year.

They will raise money for local causes through a single online donation platform.

Organizers say they hope this year will exceed last year’s total.

Learn more about the event and participating organizations at Give4Marion.org

