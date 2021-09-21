Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Ocala municipal election: charter amendments, polling information, voter turnout

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Ocala municipal election: charter amendments, polling...
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Ocala municipal election: charter amendments, polling information, voter turnout(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In addition to four city councils and one mayoral race, proposed charter amendments can be found on the ballot for the City of Ocala’s municipal election.

Three city charter amendments can be found on the ballot starting with amending the deadline of special elections or runoffs stating the existing city charter deadlines are impractical due to state and federal law along with the need to provide voting opportunities to military personnel. If approved, elections would be held as soon as reasonably possible in compliance with state and federal law.

RELATED STORY: Tuesday’s Ocala mayor’s race, Manal Fakhoury challenges current Mayor Kent Guinn

Next, the beginning and end terms of city council members and mayor are up for clarification. If the city charter is amended, council members and mayor will begin upon adjudged elected, qualified by the city council, and swearing the oath of office. They would then end upon commencement of the term of a successor.

Last on the ballot, revising masculine pronouns to include the feminine equivalent can be found. If amended, references such as ‘he or his’ will be replaced with “he or she” and “his or her.”

With five out of the six elected positions in the City of Ocala up for grabs, Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, said this is the largest city election he’s overseen in his last 20 years of experience. He adds that more than 4,000 vote by mail ballots have already been collected bringing voter turnout to more than 11 percent ahead of polls opening.

“That’s a pretty decent turn out I think the last couple of years were at 12 to 14 percent,” said Wilcox. “I think just duplicating what we did on election day and those prior years is going to push us to 16,18, maybe even 20 percent.”

Even if your address on paper says Ocala, be sure to double-check your voting record as you may not be eligible to vote in the election if you fall outside of city limits.

Vote by mail ballots must be turned in at the supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. to count. 19 precincts across the City of Ocala will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Press Release
A Gainesville firefighter group casts a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe
53-year-old Glen Green. Photo: Alachua County Sheriff's Office
FHP: Man stole over $100 in candy bars and tried to sell them
NCFL high school fotoball
Poll: Week Four high school football play of the week
Because of this trend, within a span of just two weeks, students have caused more than a...
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism

Latest News

“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
“Give 4 Marion” fund drive returns with over 70 non-profits participating
Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer
The Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer
Florida Firefighter of the Year award goes to a Melrose volunteer