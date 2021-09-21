Here’s what you need to know ahead of Ocala municipal election: charter amendments, polling information, voter turnout

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In addition to four city councils and one mayoral race, proposed charter amendments can be found on the ballot for the City of Ocala’s municipal election.

Three city charter amendments can be found on the ballot starting with amending the deadline of special elections or runoffs stating the existing city charter deadlines are impractical due to state and federal law along with the need to provide voting opportunities to military personnel. If approved, elections would be held as soon as reasonably possible in compliance with state and federal law.

Next, the beginning and end terms of city council members and mayor are up for clarification. If the city charter is amended, council members and mayor will begin upon adjudged elected, qualified by the city council, and swearing the oath of office. They would then end upon commencement of the term of a successor.

Last on the ballot, revising masculine pronouns to include the feminine equivalent can be found. If amended, references such as ‘he or his’ will be replaced with “he or she” and “his or her.”

With five out of the six elected positions in the City of Ocala up for grabs, Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, said this is the largest city election he’s overseen in his last 20 years of experience. He adds that more than 4,000 vote by mail ballots have already been collected bringing voter turnout to more than 11 percent ahead of polls opening.

“That’s a pretty decent turn out I think the last couple of years were at 12 to 14 percent,” said Wilcox. “I think just duplicating what we did on election day and those prior years is going to push us to 16,18, maybe even 20 percent.”

Even if your address on paper says Ocala, be sure to double-check your voting record as you may not be eligible to vote in the election if you fall outside of city limits.

Vote by mail ballots must be turned in at the supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. to count. 19 precincts across the City of Ocala will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

