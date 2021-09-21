Lake City Council members finalize plans to fill open seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The City Council of Lake City took the first steps to fill an open seat tonight.

District 14 Councilman Chris Greene abruptly resigned without explanation on Sept. 9. He submitted a one-sentence resignation letter that simply said his resignation was effective immediately.

The four remaining council members will choose his replacement. They decided tonight to set a minimum one-year residency requirement for candidates, who will have to file by the end of the day on Oct. 7.

