Lake City Council members finalize plans to fill open seat

Lake City Council meets to fill empty council seat.
Lake City Council meets to fill empty council seat.(Lake City)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The City Council of Lake City took the first steps to fill an open seat tonight.

District 14 Councilman Chris Greene abruptly resigned without explanation on Sept. 9. He submitted a one-sentence resignation letter that simply said his resignation was effective immediately.

RELATED STORY: Lake City Councilman Chris Greene suddenly submits letter of resignation

The four remaining council members will choose his replacement. They decided tonight to set a minimum one-year residency requirement for candidates, who will have to file by the end of the day on Oct. 7.

RELATED STORY: Lake City’s Interim City Manager Ami Fields submits her resignation

