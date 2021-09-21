LPD and CCSO deputies are searching for fleeing suspect involved in Lake City shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police and Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are searching for 26-year-old Gregory Stockton after they say he shot someone.

According to police, Stockton fired four to five shots at a person near NE Martin Luther King Jr. St., with one of the bullets hitting the victim.

Law enforcement officers were able to initially locate Stockton after the shooting, but he escaped and has been on the run ever since.

TRENDING STORY: FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.