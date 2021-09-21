Advertisement

LPD and CCSO deputies are searching for fleeing suspect involved in Lake City shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police and Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are searching for 26-year-old Gregory Stockton after they say he shot someone.

According to police, Stockton fired four to five shots at a person near NE Martin Luther King Jr. St., with one of the bullets hitting the victim.

Law enforcement officers were able to initially locate Stockton after the shooting, but he escaped and has been on the run ever since.

