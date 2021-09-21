Advertisement

Man leads Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on county-wide chase

He’s being charged with grand theft auto, meth possession, and resisting arrest, among others.
He’s being charged with grand theft auto, meth possession, and resisting arrest, among others.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A Marion County man is behind bars after he led deputies on a lengthy car chase.

According to sheriff’s deputies, 47-year-old Joseph Cates was pulled over by deputies near baseline and cherry road.

When deputies started going to his car, he took off and led deputies on a chase that ended with him driving into a wooded area off of U.S. HWY 441.

He then tried running away but was caught.

He’s being charged with grand theft auto, meth possession, and resisting arrest, among others.

He’s in the Marion County jail on a $37,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train.
An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train.
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
High Springs officers are looking for a man that robbed a church.
High Springs officers are looking for a man that stole from a church
Press Release
A Gainesville firefighter group casts a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments

Latest News

Alachua County’s emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Alachua County’s emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Alachua County's emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Alachua County’s emergency order is set to expire at the end of the month
Judge does not give a ruling on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit
Judge does not give a ruling on vaccine mandate lawsuit
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion...
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism