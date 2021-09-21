Man leads Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on county-wide chase

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A Marion County man is behind bars after he led deputies on a lengthy car chase.

According to sheriff’s deputies, 47-year-old Joseph Cates was pulled over by deputies near baseline and cherry road.

When deputies started going to his car, he took off and led deputies on a chase that ended with him driving into a wooded area off of U.S. HWY 441.

He then tried running away but was caught.

He’s being charged with grand theft auto, meth possession, and resisting arrest, among others.

He’s in the Marion County jail on a $37,000 bond.

