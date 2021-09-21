Advertisement

Monday night high school football, week four continued

Hilliard Red Flashes defeat Lafayette Hornets 13-0
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) -Week four of NCFL high school football continued with the Lafayette Hornets falling to the Hilliard Red Flashes on Monday night, 13-0. This game was moved to Monday after Hilliard had transportation issues on Friday night.

The Red Flashes (4-0) got on the board first in the second quarter of play when quarterback Lyle Bennett found the pylon to go up 7-0 on the Hornets.

And with just seconds before halftime, Bennett found Carson Newkirk to put his team up two scores, 13-0.

Lafayette falls to 3-1 on the year.

The Hornets continue their season Friday against the Paxon School for Advanced Studies at 7:30 p.m.

