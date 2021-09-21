Advertisement

Woman in Interlachen arrested on felony charges of extortion

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A felony arrest was made in Interlachen today on a warrant from Marion County.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 49-year-old Maddie Langlois near Sleepy Hollow Drive on felony charges of making threats of extortion.

Langlois was taken to the Marion County Jail and is being held on no bond.

When arrested, Langlois was already out on bond for felony charges from Saint Johns County.

TRENDING STORY: High Springs officers are looking for a man that stole from a church

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Press Release
A Gainesville firefighter group casts a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe
53-year-old Glen Green. Photo: Alachua County Sheriff's Office
FHP: Man stole over $100 in candy bars and tried to sell them
NCFL high school fotoball
Poll: Week Four high school football play of the week
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments
Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments

Latest News

Gainesville, Alachua County Commissioners move forward to bring urgent care unit t
Gainesville, Alachua County Commissioners move forward to bring urgent care unit t
Gainesville, Alachua County Commissioners move forward to bring urgent care unit to East...
Gainesville, Alachua County Commissioners move forward to bring urgent care unit to East Gainesville
Lake City Council meets to fill empty council seat.
Lake City Council members finalize plans to fill open seat
“It’s a proverbial dumpster fire right now”: Gainesville fire union votes no confidence in...
“It’s a proverbial dumpster fire right now”: Gainesville fire union votes no confidence in Mayor, asks for resignation