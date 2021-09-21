Woman in Interlachen arrested on felony charges of extortion

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A felony arrest was made in Interlachen today on a warrant from Marion County.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 49-year-old Maddie Langlois near Sleepy Hollow Drive on felony charges of making threats of extortion.

Langlois was taken to the Marion County Jail and is being held on no bond.

When arrested, Langlois was already out on bond for felony charges from Saint Johns County.

