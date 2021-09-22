Advertisement

Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School Board Mildred Russell is asking the board attorney to look into Superintendent Carlee Simon’s certification and whether she is in breach on contract.

This is according to a Facebook post published by Newberry City Commissioner Tim Marden on Tuesday.

mildred russell
mildred russell(WCJB)

This is a developing story; further updates will be made in our upcoming newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

LAINIE RODGERS
Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor
Because of this trend, within a span of just two weeks, students have caused more than a...
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism
Extortion felony arrest made in Interlachen
Woman in Interlachen arrested on felony charges of extortion
NCFL high school fotoball
Poll: Week Four high school football play of the week
Ocala mayoral race
Election tracker: Ocala municipal elections (Results)

Latest News

Pandemic-related shortages causing some pool services to sink
Pandemic-related shortages causing some pool services to sink
Wildlife Wednesday: Vinegaroons
Wildlife Wednesday: Vinegaroons
Nonprofit food bank Farm Share to hold a food distribution in Ingles
Nonprofit food bank Farm Share to hold a food distribution in Ingles
Marion County man arrested on probation violation accused of previously abusing 11-year-old boy
Marion County man arrested on probation violation accused of previously abusing 11-year-old