Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School Board Mildred Russell is asking the board attorney to look into Superintendent Carlee Simon’s certification and whether she is in breach on contract.
This is according to a Facebook post published by Newberry City Commissioner Tim Marden on Tuesday.
This is a developing story; further updates will be made in our upcoming newscasts.
