Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School Board Mildred Russell is asking the board attorney to look into Superintendent Carlee Simon’s certification and whether she is in breach on contract.

This is according to a Facebook post published by Newberry City Commissioner Tim Marden on Tuesday.

mildred russell (WCJB)

This is a developing story; further updates will be made in our upcoming newscasts.

