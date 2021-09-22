Barry Mansfield wins Ocala City Council District one seat, District 3 Jay Musleh and Ty Schlichter will head to a run-off

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The District one race was close throughout, but Barry Mansfield pulled it out in the end. For District three Jay Musleh led the whole way but didn’t get 50% of the vote leading to a run-off.

To begin the night district one incumbent Brent Malever was leading by 77 votes because of mail-in ballots, but Mansfield overcame the deficit.

All of the in-person votes really helped Mansfield as his supporters showed up to the polls. That allowed him to win by almost 400 votes.

For the District three-race, Jay Musleh and Ty Schlichter will have a run-off. With Musleh getting 43% of the vote and Schlitcher right behind him with a little more than 30 percent.

Mansfield said after his win and he was very excited to serve the city and the residents.

“It just shows all the hard work, I knocked on the doors I met a bunch of people. It was just a really good experience so I’m really excited.”

A run-off election for Musleh and Schlitcher as well as that District four race will be held on November 16th.

