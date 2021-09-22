Advertisement

Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government says its health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The government statement Tuesday night says Marcelo Queiroga is in good health and will remain in isolation in the United States.

The minister is vaccinated against the virus.

The statement also says other members of Brazil’s government in New York have tested negative for the virus.

Bolsonaro has said he has not been vaccinated, though he was ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAINIE RODGERS
Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor
NCFL high school fotoball
Poll: Week Four high school football play of the week
Because of this trend, within a span of just two weeks, students have caused more than a...
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism
Press Release
A Gainesville firefighter group casts a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

The hearing was called for the judge to consider whether the Boy Scouts’ explanation of a...
Judge begins key hearing on Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan
Mansfield speaking at an election forum.
Barry Mansfield wins Ocala City Council District one seat, District 3 Jay Musleh and Ty Schlichter will head to a run-off
To begin the night district one incumbent Brent Malever was leading by 77 votes because of...
Barry Mansfield wins Ocala District one seat and for District 3 Jay Musleh and Ty Schlichter will have a run-off
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn (Source: ocalafl.org)
Incumbent Kent Guinn will remain as mayor for the City of Ocala
Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly...
‘Sex and the City’ and ‘White Collar’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57