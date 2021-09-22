BREAKING: Judge grants temporary injunction preventing vaccine mandates for city employees

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Circuit Court judge has issued a temporary injunction preventing the City of Gainesville from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for employees or terminating employees that do not get the vaccine.

This injunction is a temporary measure until the courts are able to reach a decision on the vaccine mandate enacted by the city.

Attorney Jeff Childers is representing 200 city employees in a lawsuit who are in opposition to the mandate.

Governor Ron DeSantis previously announced a $5000 fine for any government entity requiring vaccines for its employees.

A date has not been set for the next court hearing about the mandate.

