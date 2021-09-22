BREAKING: Judge grants temporary injunction preventing vaccine mandates for city employees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Circuit Court judge has issued a temporary injunction preventing the City of Gainesville from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for employees or terminating employees that do not get the vaccine.
This injunction is a temporary measure until the courts are able to reach a decision on the vaccine mandate enacted by the city.
Attorney Jeff Childers is representing 200 city employees in a lawsuit who are in opposition to the mandate.
Governor Ron DeSantis previously announced a $5000 fine for any government entity requiring vaccines for its employees.
A date has not been set for the next court hearing about the mandate.
