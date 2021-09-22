Advertisement

First responders rescue both people and their pets, use special oxygen mask in recovery

By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders in north central Florida are saving lives every day-- both human and otherwise.

This week, Marion County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire located on northwest 10th place in Ocala.

Part of that mission, rescue not only the people in the home, but their pups as well. They saved all five dogs in the fire.

19 September 2021: **MCFR Saves 5 Dogs from Mobile Home Fire** At 2:27pm, Marion County Fire Rescue units were...

Posted by Marion County Fire Rescue on Monday, September 20, 2021

Officials said without the masks, things could have been worse.

“I don’t think the survivability would have been there. Just getting the oxygen there, if you look at them when they came out, most of them were limp and now what we hear, they’re all doing fine, so I think we might have seen a loss there,” Marion County Commissioner Jeff Gold said.

Just like human oxygen masks, these are meant to be used only once.

Officials said they need your help in making sure this item is stocked in the roughly 100 response vehicles the county has on the road.

The county has opened the Save Marion’s Pets Go Fund Me page for donations to purchase more of these masks.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

LAINIE RODGERS
Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor
Ocala mayoral race
Election tracker: Ocala municipal elections (Results)
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater...
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater released into Hogtown Creek
This comes after Bradford County volleyball coach and four year school employee Lainie Rodgers...
UPDATE: Second Bradford County Schools employee accused of sexual conduct with a student
Because of this trend, within a span of just two weeks, students have caused more than a...
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism

Latest News

First responders rescue both people and their pets, use special oxygen mask in recovery
First responders rescue both people and their pets, use special oxygen mask in recovery
The red hot housing market cooled off across the state in August, but not in North Central...
NCFL housing market remains hot
Give4Marion raises over $300,000 for 81 non-profit organizations.
Give4Marion online fundraiser raises more than half a million dollars for NCFL non-profits
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules