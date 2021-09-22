First responders rescue both people and their pets, use special oxygen mask in recovery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders in north central Florida are saving lives every day-- both human and otherwise.

This week, Marion County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire located on northwest 10th place in Ocala.

Part of that mission, rescue not only the people in the home, but their pups as well. They saved all five dogs in the fire.

19 September 2021: **MCFR Saves 5 Dogs from Mobile Home Fire** At 2:27pm, Marion County Fire Rescue units were... Posted by Marion County Fire Rescue on Monday, September 20, 2021

Officials said without the masks, things could have been worse.

“I don’t think the survivability would have been there. Just getting the oxygen there, if you look at them when they came out, most of them were limp and now what we hear, they’re all doing fine, so I think we might have seen a loss there,” Marion County Commissioner Jeff Gold said.

Just like human oxygen masks, these are meant to be used only once.

Officials said they need your help in making sure this item is stocked in the roughly 100 response vehicles the county has on the road.

The county has opened the Save Marion’s Pets Go Fund Me page for donations to purchase more of these masks.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.