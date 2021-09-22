Florida Gateway College voice concerns to Columbia County Commission, Lake City Council

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gateway College (FGC) Board of Trustees and President Lawrence Barrett got the Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission in one room to discuss issues like sewage ownership, flooding concerns and a twelve hundred unit apartment complex coming to Timberwolf Dr. that could majorly impact traffic. Barrett also said communication between the school and the two councils could use some work.

“It’s multi-million dollar projects that they’re talking about,” Barrett said.

Barrett added that the problem is they have been left in the dark when it comes to details about developments, like the apartment unit, that may affect campus.

“Some of these issues have become big issues for the campus,” Barrett said. “The college should have some input on where utilities go and where roadways go that impact our students, faculty and staff.”

County Commissioner Robby Hollingsworth said they can’t give FGC a heads up on future developments but they did come to an agreement.

“I don’t want to set a precedent where we have to locate and talk to everybody even though they’re not adjacent land owners,” Hollingsworth explained.

Hollingsworth said this is the first he’s heard of concerns of poor communication but staff can work with the college to keep them in the know about public meetings.

“I told them that either they put somebody on the land use zoning board or maybe have someone attend them, then they won’t have any surprises,” Hollingsworth added. “If we’re going to do a land use change out here or a zoning change, they’ll know everything about it and be able to react.”

Barrett said they used to just communicate with the board’s staff but will now be attending those meetings, especially when it comes to that proposed housing unit.

“We’ll be watching it and we’re going to say if you add 1,200 cars a day to that little road that you came up with, it’ll have an impact on our students and staff,” Barrett said.

No items were voted on at the meeting but they did agree to improve communication on all sides

