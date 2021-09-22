Advertisement

Give4Marion online fundraiser raises more than half a million dollars for NCFL non-profits

Give4Marion raises over $300,000 for 81 non-profit organizations.
By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s Give4Marion fundraiser raised more than half a million dollars.   The charity fundraising drive ended at 10 Wednesday morning.

 More than 2,100 donors contributed around 501,000 dollars.

 The goal was to hit last year’s number which was about 310,000 dollars.

  “We’re very grateful and we’re happy to help in any way we can for those non-profits that are trying to really just make a difference in the community and provide impact,” President and Executive Director of the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, Lauren Deiorio said.

  Interfaith Emergency Services received the most donations, garnering more than 40,000 dollars.

 More than 70 north central Florida non-profits participated this year.  

