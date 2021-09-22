Advertisement

Incumbent Kent Guinn will remain as mayor for the City of Ocala

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn (Source: ocalafl.org)
By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Kent Guinn has been elected to serve yet another term as Ocala’s mayor.

He celebrated Tuesday night at his victory party at the Hilton Garden Inn on Ocala’s downtown square.

Guinn has won by a large margin, receiving 66 percent of the vote compared to his opponent Manal Fakhoury who only got 34 percent of votes.

He said he’s thankful for the voters. 26 percent of voters turned out to cast their ballot in this election, setting a new record.

Just shy of 10,000 ballots were cast in this election.

