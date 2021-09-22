Incumbent Kent Guinn will remain as mayor for the City of Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Kent Guinn has been elected to serve yet another term as Ocala’s mayor.

RELATED: Election tracker: Ocala municipal elections

He celebrated Tuesday night at his victory party at the Hilton Garden Inn on Ocala’s downtown square.

Guinn has won by a large margin, receiving 66 percent of the vote compared to his opponent Manal Fakhoury who only got 34 percent of votes.

He said he’s thankful for the voters. 26 percent of voters turned out to cast their ballot in this election, setting a new record.

Just shy of 10,000 ballots were cast in this election.

RELATED: Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn announces his plans for re-election

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.