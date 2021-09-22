Lake City officers investigating a deadly shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers say it happened after 2 am at a home on SW Haygood Loop, when officers arrived they found 36 year old Nathaniel Barnett Jr. dead.

Two people were interviewed, and investigators say the suspected shooter is known.

