Marion County man arrested on probation violation accused of previously abusing 11-year-old

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Marion County is behind bars after deputies say he abused an 11-year-old boy.

Police report that 35-year-old Joseph Smith, of Fort McCoy, abused the child in May. However, at the time, the boy said he was attacked by other kids.

Once Smith was arrested on a probation violation this month, the victim came forward and corrected his original statement. Smith is accused of kicking and hitting the boy in the head as well as using a taser on him.

Smith is being held on no bond.

