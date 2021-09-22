NCFL housing market remains hot

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The red hot housing market cooled off across the state in August, but not in North Central Florida.

Numbers released today by Florida realtors show the number of closed sales rose by a fraction in Florida. Sales jumped once again in the Ocala market by 20 percent and Gainesville by 13 and a half over a year ago.

Prices skyrocketed everywhere, rising 26 percent in Ocala and 24 percent in Gainesville.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.