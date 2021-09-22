Nonprofit food bank Farm Share to hold a food distribution in Ingles

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INGLES, Fla. (WCJB) - The nonprofit food bank Farm Share will hold a food distribution in Ingles

The food distribution will be from 8 a.m. until supplies last.

There will be fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to COVID-19, this is a drive through event only and people must wear a mask.

Farm share serves all 67 counties in Florida with their goal to reduce food insecurity for families.

