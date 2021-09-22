Northstar Community Center in Lake City hosts clothing giveaway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Northstar Community Center in Lake City is holding a clothing giveaway.

The giveaway will be at the Northstar Family Resource Center; the event is open to the public.

For more information, call 386-758-3319.

TRENDING STORY: TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.