Northstar Community Center in Lake City hosts clothing giveaway
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Northstar Community Center in Lake City is holding a clothing giveaway.
The giveaway will be at the Northstar Family Resource Center; the event is open to the public.
For more information, call 386-758-3319.
