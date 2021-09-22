Advertisement

Oak Hall volleyball team edges The Rock

Eagles pick up tenth win of the season in a hard-earned sweep
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Each of the sets were as close as they could be, but in the end, the Oak Hall volleyball team posted a sweep of The Rock on Tuesday night in Gainesville. The Eagles prevailed 26-24, 26-24, 25-23 to reach 10-4 overall. The Lions drop to 3-6.

Oak Hall is next in action at home Thursday against 4A power Santa Fe, while The Rock hosts St. Francis next Monday.

In other NCFL scores on Tuesday, Forest improved to 9-2 with a four set win over Buchholz, while Newberry swept Williston behind 11 kills from Faith Wilson. Elsewhere, Trenton extended its winning streak to four with a sweep of Chiefland.

