Advertisement

Raggae Festival coming to Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Enjoy “island time” in North Central Florida.

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio sat down with a representative from the Gainesville Raggae Festival.

TRENDING STORY: Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

LAINIE RODGERS
Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor
Ocala mayoral race
Election tracker: Ocala municipal elections (Results)
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater...
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater released into Hogtown Creek
This comes after Bradford County volleyball coach and four year school employee Lainie Rodgers...
UPDATE: Second Bradford County Schools employee accused of sexual conduct with a student
Because of this trend, within a span of just two weeks, students have caused more than a...
TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism

Latest News

Investigators say the suspected shooter is unknown.
Lake City officers investigating a deadly shooting
School districts leave $112M on the table, despite nearly 19,000 students still missing from...
School districts leave $112M on the table, despite nearly 19,000 students still missing from the classroom
Give4Marion online fundraiser raises more than half a million dollars for NCFL non-profits
Give4Marion online fundraiser raises more than half a million dollars for NCFL non-profits
First responders rescue both people and their pets, use special oxygen mask in recovery
First responders rescue both people and their pets, use special oxygen mask in recovery