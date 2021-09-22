SEC announces 2022 football schedule
Six of Florida’s first seven games are at home next season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although the 2021 football season is just three games old, SEC schools, including Florida, have learned their entire 2022 slate.
The SEC announced the full schedule on Tuesday night. Florida kicks off at home next Sept. 3 against what should be a challenging non-league foe, Utah, from the Pac-12. The Gators’ other non-conference opponents are South Florida (home, Sept. 17), Eastern Washington (home, Oct. 1), and Florida State (away, Nov. 26). Six of Florida’s first seven games are at home.
Florida’s signature conference game comes on Oct. 29 versus Georgia in Jacksonville. In addition to battling each member of the SEC East, The Gators also take on LSU (home, Oct. 15) and Texas A&M (away, Nov. 5) out of the SEC West.
2022 Florida Gator Football Schedule
Sept. 3 vs. Utah
Sept. 10 vs. Kentucky
Sept. 17 vs. USF
Sept. 24 @ Tennessee
Oct. 1 vs. Eastern Washington
Oct. 8 vs. Missouri
Oct. 15 vs. LSU
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
Nov. 5 @ Texas A&M
Nov. 12 vs. South Carolina
Nov. 19 @ Vanderbilt
Nov. 26 @ Florida State
