SEC announces 2022 football schedule

Six of Florida’s first seven games are at home next season
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, right, talks with quarterback Emory Jones (5) after a failed...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, right, talks with quarterback Emory Jones (5) after a failed two-point conversion during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although the 2021 football season is just three games old, SEC schools, including Florida, have learned their entire 2022 slate.

The SEC announced the full schedule on Tuesday night. Florida kicks off at home next Sept. 3 against what should be a challenging non-league foe, Utah, from the Pac-12. The Gators’ other non-conference opponents are South Florida (home, Sept. 17), Eastern Washington (home, Oct. 1), and Florida State (away, Nov. 26). Six of Florida’s first seven games are at home.

Florida’s signature conference game comes on Oct. 29 versus Georgia in Jacksonville. In addition to battling each member of the SEC East, The Gators also take on LSU (home, Oct. 15) and Texas A&M (away, Nov. 5) out of the SEC West.

2022 Florida Gator Football Schedule

Sept. 3 vs. Utah

Sept. 10 vs. Kentucky

Sept. 17 vs. USF

Sept. 24 @ Tennessee

Oct. 1 vs. Eastern Washington

Oct. 8 vs. Missouri

Oct. 15 vs. LSU

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 5 @ Texas A&M

Nov. 12 vs. South Carolina

Nov. 19 @ Vanderbilt

Nov. 26 @ Florida State

